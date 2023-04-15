The public is invited to attend the free program entitled, “Got Medical Debt?” — a panel discussion about medical debt and those impacted by it.
The panel will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Newman Regional Health Conference Center.
The discussion will focus on past due notices of medical bills, coping with costly medical care, young adult children aging out of their parent’s insurance and anyone assisting family or friends with medical challenges.
“Other than the planned birth of a child or an annual well visit, accessing healthcare could mean extra stress for yourself or someone you care about,” said Danica Case, director of patient services at Newman Regional Health in an email. “No one plans or wants to get sick or become injured.”
Case said her family has been high-utilization health care consumers for the past three years, wrestling with pre-authorization of expensive medications, coordinating senior living, care referrals, financial power of attorney, military benefits, emergency room visits and hospice.
Coupled with confusing billing terminology — copay, deductible, pre-authorization, out-of-network, health savings account — the recipe for a layered cake of stress is created. Educating oneself before embarking on a journey into the health care system is paramount for making the process an easier experience.
“Medical debt is the most prevalent cause for filing bankruptcy due to the total amount of debt after receiving services,” said Ginger Ellsperman, the discussion moderator and the manager of financial and homebuyer program with Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc.
Ellsperman said HCCI encourages people to communicate with creditors, address and not ignore invoices, and explore payment plans as an option.
The discussion panel is designed to inform people about primary issues surrounding medical debt, providing useful takeaways that can help individuals and families navigate a precarious health care billing landscape.
The program panel, coordinated by Newman Regional Health and HCCI, will feature Kansas attorney Todd Butler discussing the lifesaving medical care a family member received. Butler will also address the out-of-pocket expense for care, the importance of understanding the billing process and payment arrangement pro-activity with medical providers before the debt is sent to a collection agency or attorney.
Case will explain a timeline of medical billing management used by most healthcare professionals.
Ellsperman will talk about how all unpaid debt, including medical bills, have a negative impact on credit reports, how medical debt under $500 — effective, January 2023 — will not be reported by the three major consumer credit reporting agencies and what steps people should take to dispute errors or incorrect data in their credit report.
And the program discussion isn’t just for those dealing with medical debt issues. It’s for all adults who will inevitably become acquainted with the health care system at some point in their lives.
“I believe anyone over the age of 18 can learn something from the presentations,” Case said. “The pandemic has reminded us that healthcare is needed by everyone.”
Registration for the discussion panel program isn’t required but is suggested to receive handouts. To register, contact HCCI at 800-383-0217 or visit www.housingandcredit.org.
