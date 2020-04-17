The David Traylor Zoo is happy to announce the arrival of a 1-year-old female American Bison. Her name is “Beulah.”
She was donated to the Zoo by Madison residents, Randall, Kristi and Cliff Schankie.
“Beulah” the bison is doing well in her new surroundings and has a very curious personality. She is really small in comparison to the Zoo’s 17 year-old bull bison and, in time, they will be introduced to each other.
The American Bison is the largest land animal in North America and was named the national mammal of the United States in 2016. They are herbivores, feeding on the grasses of the prairie. The bison was once the symbol of the Great Plains. Vast herds roamed from Canada to Mexico providing food, clothing and tools to the native people. From a population that numbered in the millions, American Bison dwindled to near extinction. Although an ongoing conservation program has resulted in modest increases in their population, the bison is currently classified as near threatened by IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List.
To learn more about the bison, go to our website: http://www.emporiazoo.org/index.php/exhibits/mammals/18-american-bison
Or see us on Facebook “Emporia Zoo”
