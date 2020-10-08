SOS, Inc. has been awarded more than $570,000 in Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance grant awards, Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday.
The $579,463 award will help SOS provide direct services to crime victims including crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing, and mental health services. The award recipients provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. VOCA funds help crime victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a victimization; understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily lives.
“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”
SOS is one of 69 community-based organizations to receive awards. A total of $21,972,342 in VOCA grants were awarded.
According to a written release from the governor's office, community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA grant program funds.
