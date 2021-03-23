The Associated Press
Oded Brenner is a modern-day Willy Wonka. In the 1990s, he co-created an international chocolate empire, Max Brenner Chocolate, that includes a 7,000-square-foot emporium on Broadway in New York City.
Brenner left that venture in 2012, and a few years later began exploring a different side of chocolate. A trip to Jamaica in 2015 ignited a passion for cacao, which is more than just the beans that are turned into chocolate.
Brenner saw people making juice, liquor and flour from the cacao fruit and using the whole pod instead of just the beans. He was amazed at how little he knew about cacao, despite having worked in chocolate for 20 years.
“It is the most unknown fruit behind the most known fruit,” summed up Brenner.
Brenner now promotes the unsweetened fruit as having high antioxidant properties. The cacao fruit, he says, is packed with potassium, magnesium, iron and thiamine B1, among other things. The water is full of natural electrolytes.
Brenner has created Blue Stripes Urban Cacao, with an online shop and a store in New York’s Union Square neighborhood, to tell both sides of the chocolate story. On one hand, you have the decadent, luxurious, refined experience of chocolate truffles and bonbons from fine chocolatiers. On the other hand, you have the rustic, unrefined, jungle experience of the colorful cacao fruit.
Dark chocolate tahini cups
Makes 24 small “cups”
1 cup Blue Stripes Urban Cacao 100% Cacao Chocolate Chips
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons room temperature tahini (not salted)
3 tablespoons date syrup (to sweeten)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla bean paste, like Nielsen-Massey
1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Fresh grated nutmeg, about 1/16th teaspoon
Pinch of fine-grain sea salt
Topping:
Maldon sea salt
Candied ginger, cut into slivers (optional)
Unsalted pistachios (optional)
Set a mini-cupcake tin with mini-cupcake papers.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or on the chocolate-melting setting of a microwave. Meanwhile, mix the tahini, date syrup, vanilla paste, cardamom, nutmeg and salt. Add the melted chocolate slowly, and mix well until completely combined.
Divide mixture among the 24 mini-cupcake papers. Immediately sprinkle each with a bit of Maldon sea salt. You can stop there or add the candied ginger and nuts. If adding, place a couple of pistachio nuts on top of each chocolate cup, and then a sliver or two of the candied ginger.
Place the cups uncovered in the refrigerator to set. Remove when hard, and place in an airtight container, separating the layers with parchment paper.
