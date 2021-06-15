Teachers went above and beyond their normal scope of duties during the 2020-2021 school year. Every teacher put in extra time and learned new skills. The skills included technology, new curriculum development, and counseling, to name a few. Despite the many triumphs and successes of the school year, relief was also felt by teachers as the school year drew to a close.
Covid-19 presented many new challenges during the school year. There was not a single day this year that I did not teach at least one student remotely, and synchronously. Many days I had a large number of on-line learners due to quarantining and illness. My classroom contained a hodgepodge of desks. My science tables were put in storage. This allowed for 6 foot distancing between people in the classroom. We learned new sanitizing protocols that were followed every hour of the day. Students learned the value of hand sanitizer and hand washing. I learned how to deal with students who refused to wear their masks correctly. Most students were very caring and wore their masks correctly. Funny thing happened. The usual illnesses that go through our school in the winter, like flu and mono, were nearly non-existent this year. Physical changes in the environment were one aspect of challenge and change for the school year.
Covid-19 also presented additional challenges that were not as easy to observe. Being sent home after spring break the previous school year, provided an extended period of educational relapse for students. The directives given to teachers regarding non-graded curriculum for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, provided those students who chose not to participate, an extended amount of time off. This caused a number of challenges for the 2020-2021 school year.
After five months of being at home, and observing stay at home directives, students were eager to return to school in the fall. They participated in activities and sports and were genuinely glad to be at school. However, the social isolation produced new issues. At the high school level, where I teach, we saw an increase in depression among students. Being left to their own devices for five months the students developed a greater dependency on social media than before. Consequently, social media does not moderate rudeness, talking back, or integrity. This flowed over into the classroom. The academic back-slide was greater than usual as well. These issues all had to be addressed.
Every teacher that entered summer smiling should be commended! Teachers everywhere stepped up this year and did what was best for kids. Teachers are resilient. Students will receive the benefit of teacher’s renewing themselves over the summer. Tell your child’s teacher thank you for a job well done. Happy Summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.