Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident on the KTA Monday evening.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 8 p.m., 32-year-old Hayden Dramey of Lawrence was heading southbound on I-35 in a 1999 Honda Civic when he lost control of the vehicle near mile marker 103.4 in Chase County. Dramey struck the wall between the lanes and came to rest.
Dramey complained of pain from an unspecified injury.
A passenger, 38-year-old Crystal Willet of Lawrence, also sustained suspected minor injuries.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
