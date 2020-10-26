CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness is preparing for its 4th annual breakfast fundraiser and wants to remind the community that #COVIDcantstopgood. This year marks the 60th anniversary of CrossWinds serving as the primary nonprofit advocate for mental health in the community.
The event, set for 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5, will take place in various locations around the organization’s seven-county service area. CrossWinds serves clients in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties.
“#COVIDcantstopgood has a lot of meaning,” said Development Manager Lucas Moody. “A way for us to thank the community for the continued support of our mission and agency, a way to thank the employees who never stopped providing supportive services, and a way to acknowledge that even though COVID has impacted our lives and community in a lot of different ways that the good in our community will shine through.”
Moody said the breakfast is a great way for the community to learn about community programs, as hear directly from those who have received services from CrossWinds and have “felt impacted enough to try and inspire others to reach out” for help in their time of need.
“This is an opportunity to become connected to the services we provide, to hear direct stories from people who have found supports from CrossWinds,” he said. “The opportunity to hear directly from others who have found success and support with direct services is sometimes difficult as talking about mental health still has a stigma that we work daily to break through.”
Moody said the breakfast is a fundraiser with an added mission to raise awareness for community services.
“It is a fundraiser for CrossWinds but it is much more then that,” he continued. “It is a way to spread the message of our services; that mental health is not what you see in the movies, but something that affects 100% of us in one way or another. You will hear about ways to support and why the services we provide are dependent on the support we receive from the communities we serve.”
CEO Amanda Cunningham said it is a “critical” time to bring more awareness to mental health care, as the pandemic brought higher demand for counseling services and care over the last 10 months.
“It is critical now more than ever to break the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, as we anticipate a higher demand for counseling services in the future year due to the after effects of the Coronavirus,” Cunningham said. “In looking ahead for funding needs it’s important to ensure the steps we take now are in the best interest of public health once the pandemic passes and we move our focus from one of response to one of recovery. Funding for those that need mental health care services is critical.”
With social distancing guidelines in mind, Moody said the event has been set up with a number of safety precautions in place.
“A lot of thought and time went into the safety aspect of the event this year,” he said. “We have had some wonderful supporters, table captains, that have invited small groups of people and set up breakfast events in all of the counties we serve. Taking location and space into account with number of guests, face mask required and individual breakfast items prepped for all those in attendance. For those that didn’t feel comfortable in small groups and social distanced we have made online viewing available.”
If you are interested in attending the breakfast, contact Mi’Chielle Cooper by calling 620-343-2211 or email mcooper@crosswindsks.org to reserve your space.
