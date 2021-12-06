Matthew Raymond Rangel formerly of Emporia died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. He was 43.
Matthew was a cook at J's Carryout and Bruff's Bar and Grill.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
