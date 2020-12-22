After several area teams hosted their final games of 2020 Thursday, the area’s pre-Christmas slate of contests officially wrapped up Friday evening with action from Olpe, Northern Heights, Chase County and Hartford varsity squads.
Olpe
Olpe Eagles varsity squads headed into their extended breaks with ease Friday, recording a pair of 40+ point wins against St. Paul. The Indians managed a total of 47 points between the two contests, with St. Paul boys turning in the only double-digit quarter for either team with a ten-point third period.
The Lady Eagles received a 22-point game from senior Marley Heins, who was joined in double figures by fellow senior Macy Smith, with 12. Offensive production had a more even spread for the Olpe boys, as eleven of twelve players recording minutes on the night also entered into the scorebook. Senior Jordan Barnard led all scorers in the contest with 12.
Olpe basketball will return to action with a pair of road games against Burlingame on Friday, Jan. 8.
(Girls)
Olpe — 14 22 19 9- 64
St. Paul — 6 6 4 8- 24
Olpe - M. Smith (12), Coughlin (2), J. Smith (1), Heins (22), Bishop (9), Fisher (6), M. Broyles (4), L. Broyles (8)
(Boys)
Olpe — 14 24 19 15- 72
St. Paul — 5 4 10 4- 23
Olpe - B. Redeker (4), Barnard (12), N. Redeker (5), Clark (10), Hoelting (6), Ybarra (3), D. Redeker (10), Heins (5), Cole (2), Skalsky (6), Olsson (9)
Northern Heights
Northern Heights boys fell excruciatingly short of grabbing their first victory of the season Friday, losing by two points at Central Heights as a tying shot on the game’s final possession just wouldn’t fall. The defeat marked by far the tightest contest for the Wildcats on the year, with their next closest coming in an 18-point defeat to Wabaunsee in Alma on Dec. 10.
Braden Heins led the way for Northern Heights with 22 behind nine total makes from the field, with four coming from three-point range.
The Lady Wildcats had their Friday matchup with the Vikings postponed due to COVID-related precautions. Both squads are set to retake the court on Friday, Jan. 8 with a pair of road games at Council Grove.
(Boys)
NHHS — 10 15 11 12- 48
CHHS — 11 15 7 17- 50
NHHS - Campbell (10), King (4), Heins (22), Ball (5), Ryberg (1), Massey (6)
Chase County
Chase County’s pair of Friday home matchups against the Lyndon Tigers provided split results, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 29-point win while Bulldogs boys struggled to keep pace in a 25-point loss.
Chase girls were led by a pair of strong performances on both ends of the floor from junior Kaylee Simpson and senior Britney Schroer, who each turned in 17 on the night in addition to helping their squad hold the Tigers to just nine points in the first half.
Chase boys received a pair of double-figure nights from sophomore Cooper Schroer and senior Owen Eidman, but were unable to overcome a six-point second quarter which sent the Bulldogs into the half trailing by 16.
Bulldogs squads will continue their seasons with a pair of varsity games against West Franklin set for Friday, Jan. 8.
(Girls)
Chase — 10 15 16 10- 51
Lyndon — 5 4 7 6- 22
Chase - Grant (5), Tubach (3), Simpson (17), B. Schroer (17), Hatcher (3), Hinkson (6)
(Boys)
Chase — 12 6 11 4- 33
Lyndon — 18 16 15 9- 58
Chase - Holloway (3), Ybarra (3), O. Eidman (10), Schroer (11), A. Ediman (6)
Hartford
Hartford varsity squads dropped a pair of home games Friday evening to wrap up their December slates.
After trailing by just four at the half, Jaguars boys fell to Southern Coffey County by a score of 56-43 thanks to a rough third quarter in which they were outscored 16-5. The story was similar for the Hartford girls, who dropped their matchup with Little River 36-27 after trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter.
The next scheduled action for the Jaguars will begin 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 as Hartford squads play host to Waverly.
(Girls)
Hartford — 4 9 8 6- 27
Little River — 8 10 4 14- 36
(Boys)
Hartford — 11 9 5 18- 43
SCC — 11 13 16 16- 56
Hartford - Torrens (2), A. Smith (14), McDiffett (5), Highly (13), Sull (6), Andrews (3)
