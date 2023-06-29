WICHITA, Kan.— Kansas Turnpike Authority’s Engineering Program Manager, Glen Scott, was named the Government Engineer of the Year by the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers.
Scott was eligible for the award after being selected as the Government Engineer of the Year at the regional level by the Wichita chapter of NSPE-KS. A 28-year veteran of the profession, this award recognizes his outstanding contributions to engineering and the community.
Scott joined the KTA in September 2015 and prior to that, worked several years for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and a three-year stint with a private firm in Toledo, Ohio. He has been integral in several projects with KTA including the conversion of the Southern Terminal to open road tolling, the East Kellogg improvements, and is currently overseeing the conversion to cashless tolling on the I-35 section of the Turnpike (set to be completed in 2024).
“This award could not go to a better person,” said David Jacobson, KTA’s Director of Engineering. "Glen has spent the majority of his career serving the traveling public. His contributions to state-wide transportation are immeasurable."
Scott is an active member of his community, serving as a member of the Design Review Committee for his HOA, volunteering for the Music Theatre for Young People organization and hosting an ‘Engineering’ table for a local middle school career fair.
This award is not the first for Scott. He has been recognized on several occasions for the projects he’s led by the Kansas Contractors Association, winning the Excellence in Partnering Award in 2016, 2020, 2021, and 2022. He has also been awarded a Kansas Asphalt Paving Association first-place award and the Wichita Society of Professional Engineers Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award for the East Kellogg improvements, both awarded in 2022.
