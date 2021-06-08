This past weekend finally saw some more summer-like temperatures for the Emporia area.
Not that I’m complaining; the long, cool spring yielded a bumper crop of kale in my garden, along with mustard and collard greens and plenty of lettuce.
Sometimes the daily salad can get a little boring, no matter how you change it up with bell peppers, green olives, chopped artichoke hearts and boiled eggs. This recipe adds the excitement of a simple Caesar dressing with the comfort of buttery flatbread (naan) to make what seems more like a fancy sandwich or pizza than yet another salad.
It’s also doubly flexible. You can take the time to harvest, bake and whisk, or you can buy prepared kale, seasoned hummus, ready-to-grill naan and a bottle of Caesar dressing.
And you can switch out the greens, perhaps red leaf lettuce with arugula and radicchio. You can choose an herbed flatbread or a focaccia instead of naan. You can use a different salad dressing, or even whisk together some olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
It is a refreshing, tasty lunch or dinner treat, vegetarian — although you can toss on some flaked, cooked salmon or prosciutto — and easy to make. Let’s get cooking!
CAESAR KALE NAAN
10 - 12 ounces tender kale
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus a bit more for grilling
4 pieces of good naan (generally about a 9-inch oval)
1/2 cup or so good hummus
1/4 cup or so grated Parmesan, or just some long shavings
CAESAR DRESSING
Yields about 1 cup dressing
1 clove garlic, minced
2 egg yolks
2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup vegetable oil
A couple drops Worcestershire
3 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
Pinch salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Begin by making the Caesar dressing at least a few hours or up to one day ahead.
Put the garlic, egg yolks, lemon juice and Dijon in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Then, starting at just a small dollop at a time, gradually add olive oil and vegetable oil, whisking aggressively until thick, glossy, and slightly lighter in color (this should take 4 - 5 minutes).
Add in Worcestershire, finely-grated Parmesan, salt and pepper to taste, and whisk again. Cover and store in the refrigerator until ready to use (use within 24 hours).
Prepare the kale by removing most of the tough, thick stems. Chop it up into bite-sized pieces or narrow strips.
Use a pair of tongs or your hands to toss the chopped kale with 2 Tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Keep tossing over and over until kale is very well coated (the olive oil helps to soften the kale). Let sit for five minutes.
Then mix in three-quarters of the Caesar dressing, and let it sit again for 3 - 5 minutes.
Heat a grill pan over medium high heat and brush a bit of olive oil onto both sides of the naan. Grill for a few minutes per side until naan has nice grill marks and has crisped up quite a bit. Or, heat the naan in a 400-degree oven.
Spread a couple tablespoons of hummus on the top side of naan. Top with a good amount of the salad and finish with the cheese shavings or more grated cheese. A fresh sprinkle of black pepper could be nice, depending on how peppery your greens are.
Serve right away with a fork and knife and some cold mineral water or a crisp white wine.
