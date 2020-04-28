Ann Marie DiNardo McCreary

On December 6, 1950, a sweet bundle of joy was born to John and Marjorie DiNardo in Rosenberg, TX who they named Ann Marie DiNardo. They soon moved to Emporia, KS where Ann would spend the majority of her life. The Lord came to take Ann home with him to heaven the early morning of April 24, 2020 after a long, quiet, courageous battle with a rare form of Dementia.
Ann grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High School participating in all of the normal high school activities where she fell in love with the love of her life, Curtis McCreary. They spent 51 years of their life together enjoying each other’s company.
During the first few years of their marriage, Curtis was in the Navy and this took them from one side of the country to the other where they met and had many wonderful friends. While they were stationed in Georgia, Ann decided to go to cosmetology school. She completed her cosmetology schooling after they returned to Emporia and she became a cosmetologist in their home for approximately 10 years.
Ann had always enjoyed children so she decided to change careers and applied for a Bus Driver position picking up and delivering physically challenged children. She loved what she did and enjoyed each of the children on her route. She had kind things to say and concern for each and every one of them. Later, she became the dispatcher for the Emporia school buses. She worked for USD 253 for over 23 years.
Ann’s family was at the very top of her priority list. She greatly enjoyed spending time with their kids and their friends. She was a great Mother and loving friend to their kids as well as their confidant. Ann became very close to Curtis’ Mother, Dorothy, she did many things to help her as well as learning a wide variety of things from her to help her in her adult life. She liked to go camping, hiking, picnicking, and probably one of the most favorite things was going out on the pontoon for a day or a weekend. Ann was very talented and enjoyed several different types of arts and crafts making many lovely things throughout her life. She also liked to try her luck on the slots every now and then. She enjoyed and loved having animals very much. She was known to take in a stray cat from here or there and love it and give it a name before she even got it home. They almost always had a dog or two and she always had plenty of love for them too. She greatly enjoyed her outdoor plants and flowers in the summer time. She enjoyed working with Curtis as a team in keeping up their yard and doing the many chores of owning a home and property. Ann will always be remembered for her loving and caring ways.
Ann is survived by her husband, Curtis and her daughter, Angela McCreary; her brother, John DiNardo, Jr. (Darlene); and sister, Billie Webb (Jerry) as well as other close family members and a host of friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mark McCreary; one sister, Marjorie Plaven and many other close relatives.
Ann’s Family would like to convey a very “special” thank you to the wonderful and caring team at Sunset Manor in Waverly, KS and the Hand and Hand Hospice who have cared for Ann so diligently and wonderfully in the last months of her life.
The family has decided to have a private service for Ann. Condolences may be sent to the home, but in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Emporia Friends of the Zoo, 75 Sodens Road, Emporia, KS 66801 in honor of Ann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.