With 18 venues hosting an artist, two of the top poets in Kansas will highlight an exciting First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Emporia Friday.
Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore is this month’s presenting venue. Emporian Kevin Rabas, the most recent former Poet Laureate of Kansas, is the featured author, presenting his book “Watch Your Head.” Special Open Mic Guest Host will be Huascar Medina, the current Poet Laureate of Kansas.
Presenting venue:
- Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, 1122 Commercial St.
Featured Author: Kevin Rabas
Open Mic Guest Host: Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas
• Winner of Passport drawing receives a Gift Basket from Ellen Plumb’s valued at over $100.
Featured Venues:
- Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St.
“Speak to Me” Karen Weatherholt
- ESU Gilson Memorial Gallery, 1 Kellogg Circle, King Hall
“Color Bodies” Mariana Guerra Justiniano
- ESU Norman R. Eppink Gallery, 1 Kellogg Circle, King Hall
“Blue Chip Exhibition: Treasures from the Permanent Collection”
- Gravel City Adventure Company, 716 Commercial St.
Myra Phillips
- Gravel City Roasters, 608 Commercial St.
Alee McCoy
• Henna Tattoos by Salma Badawy
- Jack’s Lawn and Pool, 829 Commercial St.
Jodi Heermann
- Kansas Free For Arts, 7 East Seventh Ave.
Noe Salazar
- L & L Pets, 621 Commercial St.
Katalina Frederikson
- Maud’s Tattoo Company, 720 Commercial St.
Sloane Dyer
- Mulready’s Pub, 717 Commercial St.
Kim Taggart & Kaila Mock
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 1114 Commercial St.
Joe Gehring
- Salsa Street Mexican Grill, 1120 Commercial St.
Gary Epley
- Soul Ride, 606 Commercial St.
Taylor Lonergan and Logan Alexander
• Studio 50-4, 504 Commercial St.
Jena Kodesh
• Silk Scarf Marbling for $25
- Sweet Granada, 803 Commercial St.
Maria F. Solis
- Twin Rivers Winery, 627 Commercial St.
Country Roads by MiChelle
- Vault Meats and Cheeses, 509 Commercial St.
Shayli Gentry
All Venues will be open from 5 - 9 p.m. and Passports can be picked up at any venue. Viewing the art and having your Passport stamped at eight venues will enter you into a drawing for the Passport Prize provided by Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore. The prize drawing will be at 9:30 p.m. at Mulready’s Pub at 9:30 p.m. (you do not need to be present to win).
For a Venue map and more information, please visit emporiafirstfriday.com
