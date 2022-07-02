Here in the United States, we are preparing to celebrate Independence Day this weekend on July 4. Now is a good time to reflect on what independence means, both individually and collectively in America. The Boston Tea Party, a political protest led by American colonists in 1773, pushed back against taxation without representation by destroying an entire British ship’s cargo of tea. Tea was a very big deal at that time, by far the most popular non-alcoholic drink of the day. The target was the Tea Act, which allowed the British East India Company to sell tea from China in America to the colonists without paying taxes. The British government responded harshly to the colonists’ actions, calling the protest an act of treason. Tempers flared and the protests escalated. The crisis boiled over, resulting in the American Revolutionary War that began near Boston in 1775. Relations had steadily deteriorated between the young colonies and the mother country since 1763. From the Sugar Act to the Stamp Act, Britain imposed harsh penalties on the colonists, most of whom were native born property owners with an independent set of mind and the wherewithal to make good on their beliefs. The Revolutionary War ultimately secured the United States’ independence from Great Britain. In 1774, the First Continental Congress petitioned the King of England and began boycotting British goods. In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed. Fighting continued in North America until 1778, but the war did not end until 1783 when the British accepted American independence with the Treaty of Paris. The Declaration of Independence justified the petition for independence by listing 27 colonial grievances and by asserting certain natural and legal rights. The original purpose was to announce the colonies’ independence from British rule. The document has grown to become an internationally understood statement on human rights. The second sentence is one of the best-known sentences in the English language: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The passage has come to represent a moral standard toward which all people and businesses in the United States should strive. American business has made great strides through the years in equal employment opportunity and diversity, inclusivity, and equity. More work remains to be done. As we celebrate Fourth of July in 2022, let’s all try to remember that our great country stands for equal rights for every person. July brings many Chamber activities, including Group Lunch on July 6 at noon, and ribbon cuttings: Dunham’s Sports on July 8 at 8:45 a.m. and TLC Marketing and Trustpoint Insurance on July 12 at 4 p.m. Check our website at emporiakschamber.org for all the details, call us at 620-342-1600 or stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. It’s a great day in Emporia! “Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
Let's Talk Business: Reflecting on independence
- By Marcia Lawrence Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Turnpike body identified as former pro wrestler
- Deadly crash in southeast Lyon County
- Police use 'force' in domestic case; officer hurt
- One-time rape suspect sentenced to probation
- The People Speak: Vote YES on August 2: Here's Why
- Rape report under investigation
- Rural crash kills Reading man
- Because You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research.
- Woman arrested for murder of cycling star Moriah Wilson, ending 43-day manhunt
- A ghost no more: Emporia veteran back on the grid
Images
Videos
Commented
- The People Speak: Vote 'No' on Aug. 2 (46)
- The People Speak: Vote YES on August 2: Here's Why (32)
- The People Speak: A just-the-facts look at the “Value Them Both” Amendment (21)
- New American Heroes (17)
- Locals react to U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (12)
- Colorado man dies after bike hits car (10)
- Interim no more: Ken Hush named 18th president of Emporia State University (10)
- Juneteenth is important to all Americans (8)
- Ukraine under attack: new heavy weapons plea (7)
- Insight Kansas: Unopposed races for Kansas House concerning for representative democracy (7)
- Chief Judge Wheeler leaving in September (4)
- Because You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research. (3)
- Council Grove attorney facing multiple charges (3)
- Leihsing leaving for South Africa with college grant (2)
- Two retirees file to challenge Smith for House (2)
- Board of Regents to vote on ESU president Wednesday (2)
- Let's Talk Business: Support for LGBTQ-owned businesses (2)
- The McConnell government (1)
- Where's the drop? Local gas prices above Kansas average (1)
- Teacher Shortage is a Decades-Long Problem (1)
- Ukraine under attack: Shelling without end (1)
- Trujillo’s gem helps Emporia Jr’s split doubleheader (1)
- Emporia celebrates Pride with 2nd annual parade (1)
- Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies (1)
- Aylward named Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health (1)
- Charges not likely in cyclist's death (1)
- The legacy of smallpox (1)
- One-time rape suspect sentenced to probation (1)
- Arvonia Historic Preservation Society Receives Grant for Restoration Work (1)
- Rams, star receiver Cooper Kupp agree on three-year, $75 million extension (1)
- The dismal science (1)
- Special meeting planned on vacant homes, local rentals (1)
- Meet the teenage entrepreneur behind Peacebunny Island (1)
- The McConnell government (1)
- Jones Early Childhood Development Center opens doors (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.