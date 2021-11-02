The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert early Tuesday for a missing Wichita woman.
Patricia Knafla, 70, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday. She never arrived at work Monday, and may have been in the Kincaid area around 10:50 p.m. Monday.
Knafla "may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance," the alert said.
The KBI describes Knafla as 5' 6" tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair, and green eyes. She wears glasses.
She was traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM.
Anyone seeing Knafla is asked to call 911.
