TOPEKA -- The Emporia High defense did everything it could to position the Spartans for victory Friday night -- including scoring the team’s only points -- but the offense was stymied in a 22-2 loss at Hayden.
After being shredded by Hayden’s wing-T offense a year ago, the Emporia defense held the Wildcats to just 210 total yards while forcing two turnovers, one of which came on the first play from scrimmage.
But the offense simply couldn’t make the push it needed to get the job done.
Hayden’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage from the word go, stuffing the Spartans’ rushing attack at every turn and limiting them to 2.3 yards per carry. The Wildcats also flummoxed Emporia’s senior quarterback Cam Geitz, allowing him to complete only 3 of his 12 passes for 20 yards.
Along with not putting up any points, only managing 73 yards and coughing up four turnovers, the Spartan offense didn’t pick up a first down until the 1:25 mark of the third quarter.
“It’s tough,” said first-year Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle. “If you can’t protect and you can’t get any push, it’s difficult to do anything we really want to do.”
He credited the skill of Hayden’s defense, saying that the Wildcats prevented the Spartans from getting the ball to its skill position players and made their offense one-dimensional.
But he also acknowledged that his team is running a new offense this season and that it was only natural for there to be hiccups the first time it was implemented in live action against another team.
“It’s going to take some learning, it’s going to take some doing, which will come with time, we know,” he said.
One of the few bright spots for Emporia came with 6:25 left in the third when junior Kyle Obermeyer sacked Hayden quarterback Gavin Arnold in the endzone for a safety.
“I thought our defense played spectacular. They really did,” Tuttle said. “We put them in a tough spot a lot of the game and they stood up and didn’t allow much against a good team. I mean, they are. They’re very good.”
The Spartans kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard until there were 53 seconds left in the first quarter. They allowed another touchdown just before halftime to head to the locker rooms down 12-0, with the game still conceivably winnable.
However, the scoreboard concealed the great disparity between the two teams: Hayden had 130 first half yards compared to Emporia’s 13.
It certainly wasn’t a pretty performance, but Tuttle isn’t panicking.
“I was always told by a couple coaches of mine in college, ‘It’s not always as bad as you think, it’s never as good as you think,’” he said. “We’ll watch film. The nice thing is, it’s early.”
There’s reason for optimism, he said. In his opinion, running back/linebacker Bobby Trujillo and offensive tackle/linebacker Jay Orozco played “lights out” and “very, very hard” respectively.
And while Emporia’s signal-caller didn’t have the best game of his career, Tuttle doesn’t expect Geitz to lose too much sleep over it.
“The nice thing about Cam is, he always is positive,” he said. “He stays with it, no matter the situation. And, you know, I tell him all the time, that’s going to get him a long way in life, especially outside of football.”
Tuttle was encouraged to see after the game that players were visibly upset about what had taken place on the field.
“To me, it proves they care and they want to be here,” he said. “They’re going to work really hard to get better.”
Looking forward, Tuttle said the offensive line -- the position group he coached prior to becoming the head coach -- needs to step up and take care of business at the line of scrimmage.
“I love the guys, I do, but they’ve got to execute better,” he said. “They definitely do, and I think that’s going to be our biggest thing.”
The Spartans will open at home next Friday when they host Topeka West at Welch Stadium. Hayden will drive 10 minutes north of its campus to take on cross-town rival Seaman next week.
HAYDEN 22, EMPORIA 2
Emporia (0-1) -- 0; 0; 2; 0; -- 2
Hayden (1-0) -- 6; 6; 0; 19; -- 22
SCORING
Hayden -- Arnold 19-yard pass to Schrickel (kick failed)
Hayden -- Rice 5-yard run (conversion failed)
Emporia -- Obermeyer sack Arnold for safety
Hayden -- Thompson 35-yard run (Schrickel kick)
Hayden -- Schrickel 31-yard field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Hayden: Thompson 4-45, Cummings 9-34, Chisam 5-24, Florence 3-15, Morrissey 2-9, Crady 2-(minus) 2, Arnold 3-(minus) 10. Emporia: Trujillo 10-31, Keys 8-13, Geitz 8-7, Galbreath 4-4, Woydziak 2-(minus) 3.
PASSING -- Hayden: Arnold 10-21-0, 103 yards. Emporia: Geitz: 3-12-0, 20 yards.
RECEIVING -- Hayden: Rice 6-49, Thompson 2-30, Schrickel 1-19, Beckman 1-5. Emporia: Leeds 1-15, Obermeyer 1-6, Keys 1-(minus) 1.
