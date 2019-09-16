COMMERCE, Tex. — Mackenzie Dimarco scored two more goals on Sunday afternoon including the game-winner in overtime to lead the Hornets to a 2-1 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.
It makes four goals in a three-game span for the the freshman out of Pleasant Hill, Mo. — three of which have been game-winners.
Sunday’s final boot, however, ended the game five minutes into the first overtime period, following her first goal of the day, which tied the contest in the 60th minute.
The Lions were first on the scoreboard, after Jocelyn McDonough scored in the 14th minute. That goal stood alone into the second half.
In the 60th minute, Dimarco received a pass from Aislinn Hughes and got a shot by TAMC keeper Jen Peters into the left side of the net.
ESU got six more shots off in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but weren’t able to add to their total, sending the game into overtime.
Dimarco had two shots saved by Peters in the first three minutes of overtime, but her third attempt, fed from Tanna Benefiel just before the game reached its 96th minute, got through to end the contest and help the Hornets improve to 3-1 for a third straight season.
ESU outshot its opponent by an 18-13 margin on the day, though the Lions had one more on goal (9) than did the Hornets (8). ESU sophomore keeper Jillian Patton finished with a season-high eight saves.
The Hornets will play their home opener at 3 p.m. Friday against Fort Hays State before returning to the road for the following two matches.
