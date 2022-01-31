Ellana J. Mahoney, Emporia,
died Thursday, January
27, 2022, at an El Dorado,
Kansas care facility. She
was 65.
Graveside services will
be held at Evergreen Cemetery,
south of Emporia, at a
later date. Dove Cremations
and Funerals, Southwest
Chapel in Topeka, KS has
the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.