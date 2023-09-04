We recently talked about the idea that bullies thrive because of the inactions of those not directly targeted for attack. Bullies, whether on the grade school playground, on social media, or in Congress, would call this staying “neutral.” But there is no “neutral” in conflict because silence often enables the bully at the expense of the victim. Even those standing silently by are damaged by the power they’ve ceded to the bully. Across the country, we increasingly see this neutrality play out at school board meetings where librarians, teachers, and school administrators have come under attack because of materials used for assignments, or available through the library. Also targeted for attack are class lessons or discussions that address the realities of our modern America issues like race, gender, gun violence, or climate change. What was once a rational discussion among adults about dealing with differing values encountered in classrooms in this country, now involves bullying tactics that include demands for terminations or arrests, contentious behavior at public school board meetings, and even implied threats of violence. School administrators and governing boards can no longer rely on review policies long used to address such concerns because the sheer volume of complaints overwhelms the system that often takes weeks of volunteer hours to reach a decision on a single book. Some schools have reluctantly accepted the idea of “neutral” materials in an attempt to keep the classroom free of political conflict. This may be appropriate in lower grades where teachers are more focused on the basics of reading, math, science, and laying a foundation for learning. But the idea of neutrality falls apart much sooner than many parents would like to believe. Thanks to most public schools’ abandonment of corporal punishment that favored fear-induced control over a safe and engaged learning environment, students now feel empowered to challenge the basic precepts of their world, often at the expense of their parents and teachers. Ready access to the internet provides powerful resources for their own learning, giving them evidence to bring to their challenges. Consider also that nearly every student is a unique person with values, beliefs, and practices influenced by the many elements in their individual environment. For example, one student in a fifth grade classroom may be exploring their sexual awakening while another is focused on their Sunday School lessons. So, there is no way to provide a neutral environment about any issue in any classroom. We have had students engage in socially or politically charged issues in our classrooms. The discussions allowed other students to weigh in with sometimes competing ideas or values. In fact, we’ve had students argue about school spirit, college budgets (sports versus academics), and even whether to install artificial turf. Some states have become the bullies. A fifth grade teacher in the Cobb County School District in Georgia was fired for reading “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart to her students. The reading was followed by a discussion about acceptance of oneself and others, with an assignment to write a poem about the feeling the story inspired (washingtonpost.com 19 Aug 23). Another fifth grade teacher (Jenna Barbee), this time in Florida, has been investigated for showing the Disney movie “Strange World,” which features two male characters expressing romantic interest in each other (npr.org 16 May 23). Showing the film, and discussing it afterwards, violates the Parental Bill of Rights recently signed into law by current GOP presidential candidate Ron Desantis. Teachers trying to address the issues faced by their students, and represented in material available, should not be bullied by state legislatures that have few, if any, members who are education professionals. What’s worse is the idea that teachers are incapable of using their professional judgment when developing curriculum or selecting library holdings. Instead, some legislatures around the country reach into the schools to try to mandate indoctrination based on long-lost morals that simply bullied people who didn’t “conform” to expected standards. The irony of these elected bullies is that they are driving teachers out of the classroom, and discouraging young people from taking their places. Many districts, including some in Kansas, have struggled to put qualified teachers into every classroom. We, the voters, must not be complacent or “neutral” when we are aware of legislative bullies. Our role as voters is to take action through the ballot box. Jim Calvert is a retired English Teacher and Bob Grover is Emporia State University Professor Emeritus.
There’s No Neutral in Social or Political Learning
- By Jim Calvert and Bob Grover
Updated
