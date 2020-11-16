Michael E. Heins of Emporia, KS passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was 72 when the Lord called him home.
Michael, the son of Evert and Barbara J. Heins, was born on December 11, 1947 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1965. He then joined the US Army where he served three tours in the Vietnam War. He was in the 5th Battalion 1st Cavalry Airmobile and was an E6 Recon Platoon Sergeant. He was awarded the bronze star medal for heroism. Mike served his country well. After his service Mike was a semi-truck driver for many years, then for the remainder of his life he was a proud farmer. He was a member of Calvary Chapel Fellowship Church in Emporia.
Mike was the oldest of 7 siblings. He was very protective of his sisters and was always there for them. He was the rock of the family and the best big brother any siblings could have.
Mike would tell you his greatest achievement was his family: his two daughters and son as well as his four grandchildren. Mike never hesitated to say how proud he was of his kids and grandkids or how much he loved them. We were proud of him too, for living his life with honesty, integrity, humor, and with respect, love, loyalty and kindness. We will carry him in our hearts forever!
Mike is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Heins and Debra (Joseph) Cruz; grandchildren, Desiree and Dylan Gonzalez, and Tyce and Jayla Heins; his sisters, Judy (Wayne) Callen, Betty (Cliff) Miller, and Bobby (P.D.) Miller; and his many nephews, nieces and extended family. Mike was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, papa and friend to everyone. Anyone who knew Mike loved him, he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Cliff Heins; brothers, Evert Jr. and David Heins; sister, Linda Germann and nephew, Clint Miller.
Mike will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or USD #252 Honor Flight and can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences can be left at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.