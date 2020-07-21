The Emporia Public Library, located on 110 E. 6th Ave, has been closed to the public, but will begin computer and print access by appointments starting Monday. This is the first time the public can come to the library, by appointment, since March 16.
“We’re really excited about being able to expand our services to allow computer access by appointment,” Robin Newell, executive director of the Emporia Public Library, said excitedly.
To schedule an appointment, people have to be 16 years or older and call 620-340-6462. The appointment times are weekday mornings at: 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Up to four people are allowed one 30 minute session a day at these times. Masks will be required at all times and hand sanitizer must be used before entering the building.
The restrooms, drinking fountains, fax and copying services are all closed as part of the library’s COVID protocols, she explained. However, printing is available at no cost.
“People have been really wanting to print and that is why we’re really trying to get this going,” she said. “We will have them be able to come in and print that [document] during these appointment times, or they can also do a mobile print.”
To mobile print, users can e-mail the document to the library. Then, the staff will print the documents and place them in an envelope for the users to pick up when notified during pickup hours.
“I just want to thank the community for their patience and support,” she expressed. “We are aware we’re still in a pandemic and we’re doing everything we can to keep our community safe and our staff safe.”
For more information about the computer and printing service, visit their website at https://www.emporialibrary.org/index.php. You can also call them at 620-340-6462 between 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow the Emporia Public Library on Facebook to stay up-to-date @EmporiaPublicLibrary.
