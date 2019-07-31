Residents voiced mixed opinions Wednesday during the final town hall meeting regarding a proposed Emporia Public Schools bond.
The USD 253 Board of Education has called a bond election, to take place before Sept. 5, totaling $78 million, to be used in the improvement of district school buildings. The election will take place by mail-in ballot.
The district held its fourth town hall meeting at Emporia High School prior to its monthly meeting to discuss the issue and hear questions from the public.
Some attendees were strongly in favor of the bond, while others were fervently against it.
Many questions were asked about the choice to hold the election by mail. At one point, an attendee who was against the bond suggested the board was holding a mail-in election to “stuff the ballot box.”
Superintendent Kevin Case did not respond directly to this comment, but answered that the mail-in ballot was intended to increase voter turnout and allow people more of a chance to get informed before voting. It also helps the district with its timeframe, Case said, in terms of getting started on preliminary work such as final drawings, so work can begin as soon as possible if the bond is passed.
Jeremy Dorsey said he was in favor of the bond and would personally vote yes come election day. He said he is comfortable with the improvements suggested, if the bond passes.
“Generally, I am, and I’m comfortable saying that,” he said.
Dorsey has no personal connection to the bond, he said, though he’s running for a seat on the Board of Education in the November election.
“I’m not a part of any group that’s pushing the bond one way or another,” he said. “I think that’s a decision that each individual is going to have to make and prioritize. There’s some pretty common sense stuff in that bond like safe schools. I’m from the generation that remembers the first school shootings, and that’s now becoming normal and it shouldn’t be. And so it’s going to be up to each individual voter to decide what they want to spend their funds on.”
Dorsey said he found the discussion educational as someone who did not attend school in Emporia.
“I was pretty impressed with the level of knowledge from the staff,” he said.
Carl Antes felt his questions and those of other dissenters were not answered adequately.
“I don’t think I got very good answers,” he said. “I don’t think that they were prepared to do anything about it. They were just giving answers just to pacify people, I think. That was, at least, my opinion — that they pacified people.”
He felt the board did not do its due diligence in answering public questions. Antes sited bonds that failed in North Lyon County and Chase County’s school districts.
“People are frustrated with the amount of taxation that they’re getting hit with,” he said. “They just cannot afford it.”
Antes said he will “absolutely” vote no in the upcoming bond election.
“Because all of the information that was provided wasn’t complete and real transparent,” Antes said. “And, secondly, the amount of money that they’re spending — it really doesn’t appear to me that it’s necessary. It appears to me that it’s more wants than real needs.”
Unlike Antes, Jami Reever said she was impressed with the answers the district presented.
Reever has two children in the school district, an eighth-grader and one in high school. Her children attended Walnut Elementary School, she said. Walnut is one of the buildings that is expected to benefit from repairs, if the bond is passed.
Reever believes these updates are needed.
“We’ve been in Emporia Public Schools for quite a while now, and I can see some of the shortcomings our facilities have,” she said. “And I believe deeply that by improving the facilities — improving safety in terms of parking and traffic flow and storm shelters and making sure that our kids are safe from gun violence and other violence — that this will improve our academic settings. And I think really good things will come because we are giving our students — our children — the classrooms that they deserve.”
Around Aug. 16, every registered voter who lives within USD 253 will receive a ballot in the mail. The ballot must be received by the county clerk’s office by noon on Sept. 5. Ballots can be hand-delivered or mailed in.
