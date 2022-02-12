Carole Lee Arndt, age 87, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Wednesday August 18th, 2021.
She was born October 4, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of James Edmond (Ed) and Ardath Crook Arndt.
She attended Emporia schools graduating from Emporia High School with the class of 1951.
She received her nursing degree from Newman School of Nursing in 1954.
In 1957 she enlisted in the Air Force and served for 20 years working at Air Bases in France, Spain, Morrocco, and the Philippines where she was part of the flight crews air lifting wounded soldiers out of Vietnam to the United States. After retiring from the Air Force in 1977 at the rank of Major she came back home and worked for Newman Memorial Hospital in the Central Services department till 1984 when she and her mother moved to Kerrville, Texas.
While stationed overseas she traveled throughout Europe including Germany, England, and Ireland. Once she retired she traveled throughout the United States either with her mother or her aunt.
Carole had a knack for storytelling and loved to regale people with tales of her adventures. Any good idea was met with the phrase “That’s nine level thinking” and a glass of wine and toast of “A votre santre” was always welcome.
She was an animal lover and once brought a cat home from Spain. Throughout her years many cats were fortunate enough to be taken in and spoiled by her. Being a dog lover as well, she was surprised to find that after years of only owning large dogs, she did not mind having her two rescue chihuahuas sleeping in her bed under the covers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four cousins, James Edmond Clapp, Thomas Gilligan, Virginia Gilligan Loveland, and Virginia Crook Hartnet. She is survived by many cousins including her caregivers, Susie Clapp Bingham, Patty Clapp Wilson and Lynn and Billie Clapp. Carole was so beloved and will be missed by her cousins and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local veteran organization or animal rescue.
A graveside service at Memorial Lawn Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
