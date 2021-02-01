Bernice L. (Boatright) Collier, age 92, previously of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Dec 5, 2020 in the comfort of her daughter’s home.
Bernice was born in Winfield, on July 20, 1928 to Riley and Alma Boatright.
She graduated from Winfield High School in 1946, and attended St John’s Lutheran College with a degree in bookkeeping. Bernice enjoyed working for South Western Bell Telephone Company before marrying Carl Collier of Mesick, MI. Carl was attending South Western University in Winfield, KS after returning home safely from World War ll. His first and only teaching job allowed them to live in Emporia for 57 years. They raised 2 children, Donna and Gary.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia, for 69 years, where she enjoyed continuing to strengthen her Christian faith, guide Bible Studies, teach Sunday school, was active in Couple’s Club,and Lutheran Women Missionary League where she developed life-long friendships. She also used her sewing skills to help make quilts for World Relief and create unique favors for her dear friends.
Bernice always dreamed of owning and managing a business, like her mother, who owned a Millinery and Hand-made Clothing Shop in Winfield, KS. Her dream was fulfilled by owning and managing rental properties and starting a Shaklee Nutrition Business in 1973. This gave her the opportunity to visit with clients about ways to improve and maintain good health and through that, developed many long-lasting friendships.
One of the highlights of Bernice’s year was making the trip to Northern Michigan every summer. There, she enjoyed hosting family and friends at their cabin on Bass Lake.
Bernice will fondly be remembered for her delicious cooking. Some of her favorites were Southern Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, desserts, Home-made cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and noodles.
She dedicated her life to being a wife, homemaker, active church member and treasured her many friendships. She always had a sweet smile, a listening ear, and a supportive, encouraging nature. She had a great vision for helping others, thoroughly enjoyed her freedoms, and deeply loved her family.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lawrence Boatright of Wellington, KS; sister, Avo Boatright of Cleveland, MS; sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and 3 nephews.
Survived by her children: Gary (Becky) Collier, Donna (Richard) Sayler and their children and grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.
A Messiah Lutheran graveside service will be held in Emporia, KS in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made to Messiah Lutheran
Church at 1101 Neosho St, Emporia, KS6801.
