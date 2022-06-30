Missoula Children's Theatre returns to Emporia with a production of "Johnny Appleseed," as part of the Emporia Arts Council's 2021-22 Performing Arts Series.
Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students in grades 1-12. Everyone is encouraged to audition and no advance preparation is necessary. An audition will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Emporia High School. Those auditioning should arrive at least 30 minutes early and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Most students rehearse approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes each day. Rehearsals are held from 4:30 - 9 p.m. Monday - Friday, the week of July 18 - 22 at the high school. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Emporia High School.
For more information call the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473.
The Missoula Children's Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.
A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play ... except the cast.
The Missoula Children's Theatre is based in Missoula, Montana, and also runs many local programs. These include musical theatre day camps and performing arts classes for local children, a summer residency Performing Arts Camp for students from around the world and the Missoula Community Theatre which creates an arena for local talent of all ages to participate in large scale productions and attracts audiences from western Montana.
