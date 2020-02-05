Students in Emporia State University’s various education programs received first-hand advice from some of the state’s most remarkable teachers Tuesday as the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year Team was invited to speak at Visser Hall.
The group’s speech dared students to be “visionaries” in their fields, emphasizing individual student-teacher relationships above all else. Each honoree offered their own unique perspective, sharing mindsets which allowed them to excel in a profession that can often seem thankless and undervalued.
“When it comes to the mindset you need to have as a teacher, you have to treat every single day like a brand new day,” said Amy Hillman, a sixth- and eighth-grade teacher at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Olathe. “Every day you step in your classroom door, you need to know that that day is an important moment in one of your students’ lives. The fact is that you have to keep yourself healthy, too. You have to keep your mental capacity and your emotions [under control], you have to use self-regulation and all these other pieces to make sure that when you walk through that door, you’re whole. Your students need you whole, because when it comes to what they need, you may never know what’s coming at you.”
“[Teaching] does sometimes feel thankless,” added Tabatha Rosproy, a preschool teacher and early childhood educator for USD 465-Winfield. “But, surrounding yourself with educators that share your passion and love for your students will really make all the difference in your life. Also, you have to look at the behaviors you experience in the classroom as information. That helps guide us toward teaching rather than punishing and feeling resentful toward our careers. If we look at a misbehaving child and think, ‘this is a cry for connection’ or ‘this is a cry for help’ that’s going to make us react a lot differently than if our first reaction is ‘Man, this kid is really pushing my buttons today.’”
Beside offering an opportunity to reach the next generation of potential colleagues, the afternoon acted as a bit of a homecoming for five of the group’s eight honorees, each of whom either attended ESU for their teaching degrees or additional master’s-level programs. The former Hornets were, of course, excited to reach students from their alma mater, but were especially thrilled to reconnect with past professors who helped them along the way.
“I think it really speaks to Emporia State University and how it affected the teacher I am now, because almost every professor I currently have or have had in the past has been here today,” said Lara McDonald, a current master’s student and language arts teacher at Washburn Rural Middle School. “They came, they sat in, they hugged me and said, ‘hello’ and met me right at the door. I’m still being championed by the professors here and still learning from the other, younger students in my classes as well.”
“Emporia State is called a teacher’s college for a reason,” added Shawn Hornung, a 1996 ESU graduate and social studies teacher at Wamego High School. “My degree from here is in sociology, but I was a first-generation college student and I know I might not have made it out if not for some of the professors and teachers I had here. They put an arm around me and helped me figure out my way. I got my licensure later, but I think — in a lot of ways — the professors at Emporia State made a huge difference, and I knew just how much they cared about teaching ... In coming back, I feel so humbled to be able to speak to some of these students, but I also feel like I’m paying it forward in some ways for the people that put their arms around me.”
The 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year team encourages all those interested in discussing educational issues — whether teachers looking for new ideas in their own classrooms or students looking for a source for a paper — to reach out as needed. A full list of the group’s contact information can be accessed online at ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Kansas-Teacher-of-the-Year-Awards.
