One person was airlifted from Coffey County Hospital with traumatic injuries after an injury accident Friday afternoon in southeast Lyon County.
At about 2:20 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at 669 Road Z — the site of the APAC Rock Quarry — on the Lyon - Coffey County line.
The reporting party said the vehicle was too far off the road to be accessed by another vehicle.
Emergency personnel transported the patient to Coffey County Hospital, where the patient was then airlifted to another facility in a fixed-wing aircraft.
Road Z is being closed off while emergency personnel work the scene.
