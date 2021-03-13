The Olpe boys won their first-ever state championship in come-from-behind fashion by upsetting previously unbeaten South Gray 54-47 Saturday night.
Even an hour after the final buzzer, it was all still surreal for Eagle head coach Chris Schmidt.
“I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet,” he said. “That second half was a blur.”
After pulling out to an early first-quarter lead, the Eagles fell behind in the second period and went into the locker room trailing 27-20 at halftime.
“We got off to a good start, 6-0, and then we just kind of got stagnant on offense,” Schmidt said. “... The biggest adjustment at halftime was, we just talked about getting the ball in the middle of the court and turning and attacking. Either going to the hole or forcing the kick-out, because they were collapsing on us. The kids just responded to that in the second half. I thought our defense rose to the occasion. It has all year and it just really stepped up and did some good things.”
The Rebels pulled ahead by nine in the first minute of the second half and by the 4:42 mark of the third quarter they led Olpe 33-25.
And then the Eagle defense put the clamps on South Gray, holding them scoreless for nearly the next six minutes. By that point, Olpe had taken the lead.
The game would be tied at 37 and again at 39 when sophomore Truman Bailey hit a three to put Olpe on top 42-39. The Eagles never looked back.
In total, Olpe outscored South Gray 34-20 in the second half to claim the title.
It would have been reasonable, if pessimistic, for a team trailing by seven at halftime to a team that hasn’t lost all year to be fatalistic about its chances of winning. But Schmidt said that his team had dealt with adversity all year long and resiliency had become second nature.
“These kids have been through a lot, they’ve been in some tough times,” he said. “Our league schedule sets us up very well for postseason stuff because there, night-in and night-out we go through a battle. And we didn’t win them all and we learned some things. These kids were resilient. They kept arising to the challenge. We played the best two games of the year [this weekend] but last weekend we played the best two games up to that point. These kids just keep getting better and better every night out.”
Even though the Eagles played the late game last night and were tired on the court, Schmidt said they gave it their all tonight. And yet, with all the excitement of a state title, he said he didn’t think there would be anyone sleeping on the four-hour bus ride home from Dodge City.
“Just to be a part of the first boys basketball championship means a lot and I’m so proud of these kids to be a part of that,” Schmidt said. “This is for our community, this is for all the kids that have played in this program and helped build this program.”
This is Schmidt’s third state championship as a head coach, but the first two were football titles, which he has been coaching for half as long as basketball. He said he always thought he’d get one in basketball first, and although he has been close before, it had eluded him all 23 years previous to this one.
“I don’t know if it’s a ‘get the monkey off my back’ situation, but it’s special to be bringing home this hardware home to our community and our school, no doubt about it,” he said.
And just as the reality of the state championship victory hadn’t quite settled in, neither had the realization that Schmidt’s seniors had played their final game Saturday night.
“That’s going to hit me here over the weekend and it’s bittersweet,” Schmidt said. “But they’ve got a legacy now. They’re the first group [to win a state title]. …
“Jordan Barnard, he’s been a kid in our program that has really stepped up and become that leader. He is that leader [who] led us down the stretch here. …
“Chris Olsson, this year he’s had to work to figure out where his strengths were and he’s made a huge difference in the postseason. We’ve worked and worked on what we need out of him. His toughness, his rebounding, his scoring in the block has been great.
“Nolan Redeker is a kid who comes off the bench and does his thing. Sometimes he doesn’t get a whole bunch of minutes, but he had a great attitude and worked awful hard in practice. ...
“The other one is Noah Clark. He started all year for us. When we started the season, I started him because I thought he earned that spot. And honestly, he’s kept that spot all year because he just does a lot of little things. He tips balls out for rebounds, he helps on defense, he makes his layups when he has to. He’s just a great team player. …
“All four of them are just great. Great, great, great.”
OLPE -- 7; 13; 11; 23; -- 54
SOUTH GRAY -- 6; 21; 6; 14 -- 47
Olpe -- Barnard (17, 6-11), Hoelting (10, 4-12), D. Redeker (10, 3-9), Bailey (8, 3-6), Olsson (6, 2-4), Clark (3, 1-1). FG: 19-43. 3-pt: 4-16. FT: 12-17. TO: 12.
South Gray -- Penner (14, 6-10), Skidmore (11, 4-12), Deges (11, 4-11), Riley (9, 3-8), Salmans (2, 1-6), Martin (0, 0-1). FG: 18-48. 3-pt: 7-22. FT: 4-7. TO: 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.