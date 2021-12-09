David Verle Pool of Emporia died on December 3, 2021 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia.
David was born November 11, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Verle Ernest Pool and Ferne Alberta Smith Pool. He graduated from Emporia High School and Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) with Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees. He married Mary Leota Daily Pool on November 10, 1962. He was a practicing CPA for over 38 years and an owner of Pool & Company, Chartered, an accounting firm in Emporia. He loved golf, bridge and traveling with his family. He was a long time member of the Emporia Country Club, High Noon Kiwanis and Emporia Bridge Club.
Surviving family members include: sons, Jon David Pool (Nancy) of Emporia, and Eric A Pool (Joy) of Springfield MO; daughter, Ann Moisan (Brett) of Smithville, TN; grandchildren, Andrew Pool, Jamie Siedlik, Jessica McElroy, Hunter Moisan, Hannah Lewis, Heather Edwards, Megan Dean and Alison Pool; great-grandchildren, Caleb Pool, Oliver Pool, Isaac McElroy, Ainsley McElroy, Owen McElroy, Evan McElroy, Lucas McElroy, Abigail Siedlik, Sophie Siedlik, Brantlee Lewis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dan and great granddaughter, Elise McElroy.
Cremation is planned with private family services at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Emporia State University Foundation to be used for scholarships. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.robertsblue.com.
