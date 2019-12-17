William Dean Keighley, age 61, of Coffeyville, passed away at his home on December 8, 2019.
Bill was born on August 7, 1958 in Chanute to Herbert and Aleene (Dickens) Keighley. He started school in Chanute until the family moved to Redding where he graduated from high school. After high school Bill worked odd jobs around Redding until he moved to Emporia working for Dolly Madison and then IBP. It was in Emporia that he met Margaret Carson; the couple was united in marriage on June 2, 1998. They were blessed with three children. Bill enjoyed being outdoors, he loved fishing and hunting, deer, squirrel, rabbit, and dove were just a few of his favorite things to hunt. Bill was a unique person; he loved to joke around but was very selfless, kind, and cared for many.
Bill’s memories will live on with his wife, Margaret Keighley; sons, Marchus Keighley and his wife Charity, Jerry Tucker, Charles Tucker, Nick Jordan, and Frank Walecki; daughters, Kimberly Keighley and Angela Keighley and her boyfriend Race Kinzer; mother, Aleene Keighley; brothers, Steven Keighley, Bob Keighley, Wayne Keighley, Ed Keighley, and John Keighley; and sister, Janet Stout.
He now rests with his father, and brother, Michael Keighley.
Honoring Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel and the family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Agape Fellowship Church, 501 E 9th street.
