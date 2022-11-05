Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“God Spare the Girls” by Kelsey McKinney, William Morrow, 2021, $27.99.
Luke Nolan has led the Hope congregation for more than a decade, while his wife and daughters have patiently upheld what it means to live righteously. Made famous by a viral sermon on purity co-written with his eldest daughter, Abigail, Luke is the prototype of a modern preacher: tall, handsome, a spellbinding speaker. But his younger daughter Caroline has begun to notice the cracks in their comfortable life. She is certain that her perfect, pristine sister is about to marry the wrong man — and Caroline has slid into sin with a boy she’s known her entire life, wondering why God would care so much about her virginity anyway.
When it comes to light, five weeks before Abigail’s wedding, that Luke has been lying to his family, the entire Nolan clan falls into a tailspin. Caroline seizes the opportunity to be alone with her sister. The two girls flee to the ranch they inherited from their maternal grandmother, far removed from the embarrassing drama of their parents and the prying eyes of the community. But with the date of Abigail’s wedding fast approaching, the sisters will have to make a hard decision about which familial bonds are worth protecting.
An intimate coming-of-age story and a modern woman’s read, “God Spare the Girls” lays bare the rabid love of sisterhood and asks what we owe our communities, our families, and ourselves.
I’m very happy to be a part of a book club to push me out of my reading comfort zone, which is exactly what this book did. This novel, McKinney’s first, is set in Texas and centers around the family of a megachurch pastor. Mostly, the story is about the younger daughter, Caroline, who is questioning her family and her faith. Caroline is also fairly clearly a reflection of the author, who has spoken about her experience in church growing up.
The most interesting thing about this book is the exploration of family ties when they are also influenced by religion and image. Although certain truths about other family members come out that I would have liked to be explored a little more, it was still interesting to see the different reaction to Luke’s actions, even if the girls’ rebellions seemed a little half-hearted.
Overall, it was a quick read and a look inside of a culture I was not super familiar with. If you like family dramas, this book may be for you!
