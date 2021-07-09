Good morning! Today's high is 95, with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight's low is 74, with a chance of thunderstorms.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Junior Worlds competitors blow off steam at Family Fun Center
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_7a4cab70-dffa-11eb-a744-7b023f5b3235.html
Junior World Championships begin day 2 of competition
http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_de47c542-dffa-11eb-9994-07772cafff19.html
Top national stories:
ACLU seeks training in Kansas district over 'lesbian' remark
https://apnews.com/article/ks-state-wire-kansas-1673fad412a49676222df6f0c0d8c86f
Kansas health officials cite summer camps as COVID clusters
https://apnews.com/article/ks-state-wire-kansas-coronavirus-pandemic-health-95502a32effb630abd2d7f64778dc098
Your uplifting story for today:
The David Traylor Zoo unveils its make-over.
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_389b7ade-e014-11eb-90f9-f374e7212e76.html
