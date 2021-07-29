The Emporia Public Library will reopen on Friday after weeks of being closed for construction.
The library’s new atrium is now completed and the public can check it out during the library’s regular business hours beginning Friday morning.
Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and use the various hand sanitizing stations throughout the library. Masks are not currently required for entry but are strongly recommended.
In a written release, library staff thanked its “patrons, the library staff, and the Friends of the Library for their patience during the construction process” as well as “the library board, city commissioners, and city staff members who have worked hard over the past few years to make this a reality.”
For more information, visit the library's website at emporialibrary.org, find it on Facebook or call 620-340-6462.
This is exciting! I am looking forward to this new addition to our GREAT local library!
