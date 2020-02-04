Barbara Jean Fosdick, 92, died January 31, 2020 at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation, Cottonwood Falls. She was born April 19, 1927 in Madison to Louis W. and Bessie (Neiman) Thornton. Jean loved spending time with her family and her animals.
She married Melvin “Chuck” Burright on June 6, 1945 and they later divorced. She married Harry Sarg June 1, 1974 and he died February 1978. On June 1, 1985, she married J.R. “Bill” Fosdick in Liberal. They shared 26 years of marriage before he died September 15, 2011.
Jean is survived by: son, Robert Burright of Strong City; daughter, Patti Boyer and husband Jeff of Geneseo, IL; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Hudson and husband Max of Milo, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louis “Louie” Thornton, Larry Thornton; sisters, Lillian Place, Marjorie Potter, Delores Thornton; and son, Danny Burright.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Flint Hills Community Church with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood Falls. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Flint Hills Community Church. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Buck Animal Welfare Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
