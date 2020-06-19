Earlier this week we profiled Michael Swapsy Sr., a Kansas father who was walking from Wichita to Topeka to raise awareness for change for some behavior-related policies in schools.
Swapsy’s son — just 8-years-old at the time — was reportedly handcuffed with a bag over his head for hitting and spitting a teacher in his Goddard elementary school. The boy, who has some special needs including ADHD, felt singled out in the classroom which escalated his behaviors.
While Swapsy knew that his son’s aggressive behaviors needed to be addressed, he believed that the school had grossly mishandled the situation.
The reactions to the story on Gazette social media was a mixture between support for a father who was struggling to do right by his son, and those who believed the school’s reaction was warranted due to the reported aggression. What some of those commenters failed to take into account, however, are the unique circumstances that may have come into play.
I do not know what all of Swapsy’s son’s diagnoses are, but I do have experience as a mother of a child on the autism spectrum who has struggled at times with emotional regulation. My son — especially at that age — had a hard time controlling his reactions in different situations. He would become easily overstimulated and would lash out and could become violent. While that violent behavior was typically directed at himself (banging his head against the floor, a wall, whatever), sometimes it would be directed at other people.
When those moments happened, it was not difficult to see that my son was not in control at that moment. He was never handcuffed at school and he never had a hood put over his head during those moments.
I cannot even begin to think about the psychological trauma such an experience would inflict on a child that young.
Swapsy announced Friday afternoon that he had met with Governor Laura Kelly to discuss needed updates and changes to the state’s Emergency Safety Intervention plans and procedures.
We should also reach out and offer support for more discussions over those changes and improvements to happen.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
