The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Commission will discuss a previously-tabled resolution regarding the first round posting of minimum maintenance signs during an action session 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
The resolution was previously up for discussion on April 30.
Commissioners will also consider approval of an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for an emergency relief roadway repair project. The project is under consideration due to flooding in 2019.
The floor will open for public comment at 9:45 a.m.
The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Lyon-County-Emporia-Ks-199972110025693.
For information on taking part in the meeting, call the Lyon County Clerk’s Office: 341-3245.
