Faith E. (Bond) Coleman, of Emporia, died August 29, 2023, at her home. She was 72. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
