Charles Earl “Charley” Schubert, 75, of Americus, Kansas, formerly of Uniontown, Kansas, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was born, October 3, 1944 in Fort Scott, Kansas the son of Ira Edward and Doris Elizabeth (Likely) Schubert. He married Lora May Gerdsen on December 18, 1966 in Uniontown, Kansas, she survives of the home.
Charley grew up in and around Hiattville, Kansas, he was a member of the 1962 Graduating Class of Uniontown High School. After High School, he served three years in the U.S. Army. He was an Operating Engineer for City Service/Southern Star a Natural Gas Company which moved he and his family around the State of Kansas with their final move being to Americus, Kansas. He attended the Countryside Baptist Church of Americus, Kansas.
In addition to his wife, Lora of the home, he is survived by two sons, Ben and his wife, Jennifer Schubert and Mark Schubert, all of Emporia, Kansas; a daughter, Erica and her husband, Olivier Schubert-Chikly, of Uniontown, Kansas; two brothers, Don and his wife, Janice Schubert of Mound City, Kansas and Roger and his wife, Lorene Schubert of Enid, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Dalton and Brendan and a great granddaughter, Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jim, John, Walter (Dick) and Gary; a sister, Ruth Keith; and a granddaughter, Cherie.
The family will have a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Countryside Baptist Church in Americus. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, in Fort Scott, Kansas. Burial will be in the Hatch Cemetery near Uniontown, Kansas. Members of the Olson-Frary-Burkhart Post 1165 V.F.W. will conduct Military Honors at the Cemetery. The family suggests Memorials to the Uniontown F.F.A., Contributions may be sent to, or left in the care of, the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701. Condolences to the family may be emailed to the online guestbook at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.