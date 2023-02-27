Paul Delbert “Del” Brinkman of Overland Park died Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was 86.
He was a distinguished journalism educator and dean.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrence has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.