Lyon County Crime Stoppers is after a man who may have committed two crimes at the Emporia Recreation Center.
Emporia Police say someone swiped a gym bag around 11:06 a.m. last Thursday. The person then found car keys in the bag and used them in a burglary in the parking lot outside the center at 313 West Fourth Avenue.
Security cameras captured two views of the possible suspect, but a detailed description of him has not been released.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this or other cases.
Anonymous tips may be left by calling 620-342-2273, entering details online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 smartphone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.