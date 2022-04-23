Larry D. Kennison of Salina died January 25, 2022 at Salina Regional Health Center. He was 76.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Crick-Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg which has the arrangements.
Updated: April 23, 2022 @ 9:58 am
