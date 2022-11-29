Kansas Children’s Service League’s Red Stocking Breakfast is fast approaching. The annual event is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave., from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m.
A hot breakfast of eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, biscuits and more, all one can eat and served by local celebrities, is available for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Additionally, a raffle of three impressive items will be held at the breakfast.
For nearly 130 years, KCSL’s mission has been to protect and promote the well-being of children based on the knowledge that a successful community benefits from and is a direct result of children who are raised in safe, stable and nurturing environments free from abuse and neglect.
The name “Red Stocking” comes from the days when KCSL operated orphanages. Children would set out red stockings before bed and, during the night, people from the community would come and fill the stockings with gifts.
The 2023 Red Stocking Breakfast Honorary Chairs are Sasha and Justin Mallon of Emporia. The Mallon family has, for generations, taken a strong interest in strengthening the community — most noticeably in building preservation and repurposing. It’s the less tangible power of Kansas Children’s Service League that drew them to this project.
Neighbor and member of the KCSL Community Leadership Council Cyrilla Petracek roped them in.
“We’re longtime friends of Cyrilla,” said Sasha Mallon. “And our kids actually grew up doing a lot of activities with her — tea parties, birthday parties — Jackson calls her ‘Cinderella’ and she just giggles every time. We have a really great neighborhood and she’s just like family to us. I want to thank KCSL for selecting our family. It was a really nice surprise.”
The Mallons have attended many breakfasts, and when Petracek approached them, Sasha Mallon said the family readily agreed.
“We really felt it would be a great fit,” she said. “We think this program is really great for our community.”
“I love seeing everybody come together for a fundraiser like that and also getting into the holiday,” Sasha Mallon added.
The Mallons also had other prior knowledge of Emporia’s KCSL.
“I became familiar with the KCSL when they moved into the Humanitarian Center,” Justin Mallon said. His company Evergreen Build-Design was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the former Lowther South school building on Sixth Ave., where KCSL’s offices are located.
“We’ve attended pretty much every year, with our children,” Sasha Mallon said. “Jackson loves to eat!”
“He loves breakfast,” Justin Mallon added.
“And Juliet loves seeing all her friends,” Sasha Mallon said. “Last year, her friends were helping, which was impressive. She just loves being the social butterfly.”
The Mallons first experienced the Red Stocking Breakfast at the original location of Pizza Ranch and, last year, at the new location of Bruffs’ Bar & Grill.
“It’s great to see the community come out and support it, for me,” Justin Mallon said. “And of course, the food’s always fantastic. Bruff’s is a big facility, so it’s really good for the amount of people.”
The Mallons do have occasion to observe parenting needs in their daily lives. Sasha Mallon is the lead pharmacist at Walgreens.
“I do see quite a few young families who come in with questions,” she said. “Even if it is something I can’t help with, I can send them in the right direction. It is apparent there are people out there who need help — as we all do — and KCSL is filling that need.”
“[Parents] need help finding support and resources because it is a lot of work!” she said. “People may not have the time to do the research, but if they can access some guidance, they’re more likely to use it.”
The Mallons have bid in the silent auction in the past, “But I don’t think we won anything,” Justin Mallon said.
It has been a little hard to win that way since diners could be out-bid by someone else after they have finished their breakfast and left for the day. That is how the idea of the raffle was started: “Need Not Be Present to Win.”
As far as the raffle goes, there is a professional competition-level disc golf goal by Veteran, donated by Dynamic Discs, which will include several top-notch discs to play with.
The Long Farm and Leffler Prime Meats have joined to provide a Blackstone Griddle with essential accessories and 100 pounds of meat.
Finally, Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is offering a 65-inch Crystal UHD Samsung television complete with a snack basket and “movie time” blanket to snuggle under.
KCSL-Emporia Program Director Beverly Long encourages everyone to participate. A last-minute entry to the raffle for same-day chances are three bottles of the 2022 KU Championship Commemorative Wine, courtesy of Dr. Gary Ace.
“We have something for everyone. You can get your raffle tickets ahead of time at the KCSL office (215 W. Sixth Ave., Ste. 209), from a KCSL Board Member or at the door when you attend the Red Stocking Breakfast!”
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. KCSL annually reaches more than 40,000 Kansas children and families with programs and services.
“Get your breakfast tickets at Lyon County State Bank (both locations), at the KCSL office, or online at www.kcsl.org/events/redstockingbreakfasts and select Emporia,” Long said. “Be greeted by our Honorary Chairs, Justin and Sasha Mallon and their beautiful children; be delighted by adorable elves and have celebrity servers dishing up yummy breakfast buffet goodies.
“And of course, don’t forget to learn more about KCSL while you are there. All proceeds from the event stay right here to support the KCSL Healthy Families program, serving families to create safe, nurturing and healthy environments and futures.”
The Mallons encourage everyone to turn up for breakfast.
“It’s a good opportunity for our community, the Emporia area, to make a really large impact on people who live here, and they will really enjoy the holiday environment and cheer and know that their money will go somewhere good,” Sasha Mallon said.
The Red Stocking Breakfast helps prevent child abuse with educational programs and strengthens families by teaching parents the skills needed to successfully raise a child while learning to become self-sufficient. Learn more at www.kcsl.org.
