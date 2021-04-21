The Emporia City Commission passed a resolution to set aside a tract of land for the development of new housing within city limits during its action session on Wednesday night.
The land, known as the Kretsinger Tract, was designated as a Rural Housing Incentive District and has proposed building 60 single-family units for either renter or owner occupation.
Passage of the resolution is the first step in the process of RHID designation. The resolution will now be reviewed and further authorized by the Kansas Department of Commerce before further official steps can be taken.
“I doubt very seriously that anybody will be turned down unless there’s a flood plain issue, etc.,” said Jim Witt, special projects coordinator.
Before designating the Kretsinger Tract as an RHID, the commission voted to adopt a revised RHID policy.
The policy was drafted after three lengthy discussions during previous study sessions and seeks to address the housing needs revealed by the 2020 Lyon County Housing Study based in part on the successful blueprint implemented by Dodge City.
The RHID program is a statewide strategy to incentivize Kansas cities with fewer than 60,000 people within a county of fewer than 80,000 people to develop and renovate housing in accordance with identified needs.
The commission voted in favor of annexing three parcels of land at 3601 W. Sixth Avenue (2.60 acres), 1501 E. Logan Avenue (.20 acres) and 1503 E. Logan Avenue/1201 S. Weaver Street (90 acres) into the city of Emporia.
The city voted to approve the purchase of the land at 1503 E. Logan Avenue/1201 S. Weaver Street for $1 million for the purpose of industrial development in February.
The commission also approved the use of Kansas Department of Transportation funding to resurface US Highway 50 from Prairie to Neosho streets. The KDOT funding will cover 90% of the project’s costs up to $300,000, with the city being responsible for the other 10% and anything above the $300,000 threshold.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.
