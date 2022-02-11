The Emporia Gazette
A federal appeals court this week upheld lower court findings in a long-running racial discrimination lawsuit against Emporia State University.
The U. S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday denied Emporia State’s motion to dismiss a federal court’s finding in 2019 that the university discriminated against Angelica Hale by not renewing her contract after she complained about discrimination during the 2014-2015 school year.
The district court awarded Hale $1 in damages but in 2020, she was awarded $48,312 in back pay.
The appeals court on Tuesday rejected Hale’s request that she receive more back pay.
Angelica Hale and her husband, Melvin Hale, who are Black, filed separate discrimination lawsuits in 2016 alleging that the school did not rehire them after they raised concerns about discrimination when an assistant found a note with a racial slur in their department.
Melvin Hale was an associate professor at School of Library and Information Management and Angelica Hale was a temporary employee in the department.
In a written statement to The Gazette on Friday, the Hales outlined what they said was a culture of discrimination at the university.
“When Angelica and I arrived in Emporia in July 2014, we learned that SLIM Dean Gwen Alexander had just fired the only two people of color in the department, Dr. Rajesh Singh and Dr. Cameron Tuai,” Melvin Hale said. “The department was in palpable disarray. As small as the department was, with less than eight professors, the tension was so thick you could cut it with a knife, and we were actively being solicited to take sides against Gwen and her sidekick, Dr. Andrew Smith, who was the former Dean of SLIM. Because of their loyalty to Singh and Tuai, by the end of our first semester two more beloved professors would leave.”
A jury dismissed Melvin Hale’s $10 million lawsuit against five school administrators in July 2019.
“ESU only won at the ‘Melvin Hale vs. Emporia State University’ trial because of a biased racist jury that had ESU students and alumni on it,” Melvin Hale said. “At the second trial, the federal judge in Angelica’s bench trial knew that the direct and circumstantial evidence was insurmountable, so he gave Angelica the win on merits, but denied her a full accounting of her damages. We will always suspect undue influence from powerful forces associated with ESU for his measly award of nine months.”
ESU told The Gazette it respected the verdict in a brief statement.
“We appreciate the work of all the judges who heard this case and respect this final appellate decision,” said spokesperson Gwen Larson.
For the Hales, the verdict is not the end.
“We will continue to share our story about the atrocities of institutional racism on campuses across the country,” Melvin Hale said. “Many supported us but many people dropped-off and couldn’t stay until the end. Many also believed what ESU was dishing out and still will hold onto their alma mater no matter what has been decided. All of our adversaries wanted us to feel the ever-present dominance of White Power in Emporia; we chose to make sure that they understand something about Black Power.”
The full statement can be found online at www.marchonemporia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.