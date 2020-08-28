Emporia Community Action — a new local group inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement — held a candlelight vigil and prayer service, Thursday evening.
Approximately 60 community members and Emporia State University students gathered at the fountain on Kellogg Circle to reflect on the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the subsequent murder of protesters by a right-wing extremist in the following days.
Each held tea-lights or perpetual candles during the service. There were prayers and short speeches given by organizers Jay Vehige, Emily Velazguez, Marisleysis Velazguez, and Calandra Matoushaya.
The vigil was in remembrance of lives being lost in recent months, and asking for better understanding peaceful solutions in these turbulent times.
