Flint Hills Technical College President Dr. Dean Hollenbeck announced a postponement of the school's regularly-scheduled spring commencement ceremonies in a written press release Thursday morning.
The letter reads:
"We sincerely regret that the Spring 2020 Commencement has been postponed. Following CDC guidelines, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly prohibited all public or private mass gatherings of 50 or more people into May. Because of this, Flint Hills Technical College has decided to postpone all commencement exercises and the Dental Hygiene Pinning that are scheduled for May 15th and 16th. This was not an easy decision to make, but we must prioritize the health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff, and the community.
"We know how very disappointing this is for our graduates and their families. We will soon begin working on alternate methods to celebrate your academic achievements and details will be provided once the plans have been finalized. Graduates are welcome to walk in the Winter Commencement, which is now scheduled for Saturday, December 19th at 10 a.m. If you are interested in participating in Winter Commencement, please contact Brenda Carmichael.
"Degrees will be conferred at the end of the semester that you complete your curriculum requirements, which could be Spring, Summer or Fall. Please check your student email for all updates. If you have any questions or concerns regarding graduation, please contact Brenda Carmichael at bcarmichael@fhtc.edu or 620-341-1338.
"Sincerely,
"Dr. Dean Hollenbeck
"President, Flint Hills Technical College".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.