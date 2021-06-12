EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Coach Jesse Nelson and Coach Carolyn Davis for their many years of dedication to Olpe High School’s basketball program. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirements. And good luck, Coach Davis, on your pickleball journey.
Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown for earning Academic All-District honors for the second straight year.
Jacob Pittenger, Annalise Fischer and Ana Bailon for suggesting the name “Hornet Hills” for Emporia State’s new disc golf course. The trio will receive gift cards to Dynamic Discs from company founder and ESU alum Jeremy Rusco.
Former ESU head cross country and track and field coach David Harris who will retire from the University of Nebraska this weekend. Harris led the Hornets for 19 years and has had an impressive career leading stellar athletes.
Gail and Mikie Barrett, Heather Aylward and the rest of the organizers behind the Lyon County Community Baby Shower. Thank you for providing such vital information to new and expecting parents in our community.
Emporia High School athletic director Curtis Simons who has put his retirement on hold for a year due to some unexpected circumstances. He’s definitely putting the kids first.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.