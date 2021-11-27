After a virtual event last year, the Ace It Up Christmas Tree Lighting is back with even more ways to celebrate the season.
Scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at White Memorial Park, on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Merchant Street, The Third annual Christmas celebration has become an anticipated time for the whole community to celebrate the season and much more.
“During AceItUp Christmas Tree Lighting we slow down and take time to remember our loved ones that are celebrating the season in heaven,” said Amy Garate, the coordinator of the event.
Carlos and Amy Garate lost their 13-year-old son, Ace, in a car accident in 2019. This event was first created as a way for them to remember their son that first Christmas without him.
Ace was known as a kid who was always looking for ways to help others in his school and in his community. He is remembered by many for his kindness and giving nature. The AceItUp Fund was created to continue Ace’s legacy of giving and kindness in a variety ways throughout the community.
The evening will consist of live Christmas music, hot cocoa and treats, photo opportunities, and the dramatic lighting of the towering AceItUp Christmas tree in the center of the park. A new addition to the celebration this year will be a gingerbread house decorating contest, with entry fees going toward St. Francis Ministries.
“I’m excited for the gingerbread house contest,” Amy Garate said. “I don’t know how the turnout is going to be, but we’re not making anybody try to get super fancy. Just do something with your family.”
The prize? A “big cheesy trophy and bragging rights.”
“That’ll be fun,” she added.
The needs of local foster children have always been close to the hearts of the Garate Family.
“There are approximately 115 area foster children that are displaced and live in fear of tomorrow,” Amy said. “Without donations from the community, many foster children may go without experiencing the magic of Christmas.”
Since its inception, the Garates wanted the AceItUp Tree Lighting ceremony to be used to honor their son’s legacy by bringing joy and comfort to foster children during this special time of year.
“As a community, let’s show them that they do matter, and that their community is their family. That one special thing that they receive on Christmas morning just might be the one thing that gives them hope for the entire year to come,” Amy Garate said.
Amy Garate said the family is especially excited to be able to bring people back together this year after holding the event virtually last year.
“Getting everybody together again, because the first year was just so magical with everybody there,” she said. “Being in the moment was magical.”
That first year, a little more than $2,000 was raised on top of all the toys that were donated.
“Hopefully we can at least match that this year,” she said. “I know everybody’s busy.”
For more information about the AceItUp Christmas Tree Lighting, the gingerbread contest or the AceItUp Fund go to the AceItUp Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.