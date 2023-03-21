Georgia Lorraine Marshall, 82, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Harry Hines Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.
Lorraine was born July 7, 1940 in Hartford, Kansas the daughter of George H. and Beulah A. (Riggs) Duncan. She was a seamstress and owned Lorraine’s Sewing. Lorraine was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, puzzles and watching westerns.
On July 7, 1957 Lorraine married Jerry L. Marshall in Emporia. She is survived by Jerry, her husband of over 65 years of marriage. Other survivors include: sons, Michael L. Marshall, Keith L. Marshall and wife Kim Joseph of Manchester, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Marshall and wife Ethel Cox of Wichita, Bradley L. Marshall of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Todd L. Marshall and wife Karen of Dumfries, Virginia; daughter, Lori K. Winegarner (Marshall) and husband James of Wichita. Also survived by brothers, Wayne E. Duncan of Washington and Donald V. Duncan of Topeka, Kansas. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol VanOrden.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
