LEBO — It was homecoming for the Lebo Wolves Friday night as they knocked off the Waverly Bulldogs 42-34 on a humid late summer evening.
But if homecoming sometimes gives the home team a boost, it was hard to discern if that was the case.
The Wolves lost a close game to Chase County last week and looked to adjust their win-loss columns to reflect 2-1. More importantly, this contest was a Lyon County League matchup.
“This one was big because Waverly’s dropping to six-man next year, and we may not play them,” said Lebo head coach Brian Hadley. “It was a big game for us. We tried to give it away there with turnovers, but we found a way. … I’m very proud of our guys.”
A plethora of turnovers by both squads marked the contest. Prolific scoring saved the night.
Lebo’s run defense exercised solid tackling and held Waverly’s rushing attack in check. The Bulldogs passed the ball somewhat effectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolves’ efforts.
“I love our run defense,” Hadley said. “They’ve been good all year. The pass defense is a work in progress…we’re so young as far as varsity experience…I feel like our ceiling is super high, but we’re nowhere even close to playing up to our ceiling.”
The fourth quarter nearly mirrored the first quarter: A slower pace, coupled with little or no scoring. But Waverly surged late, scoring 14 points. The Bulldogs only trailed by eight. However, those would be the final points of the game.
Waverly scored the first touchdown of the second half, but Lebo immediately responded with a 66-yard TD pass. Waverly scored again, cutting Lebo’s lead to 14.
Then senior Kyle Reese ran for a considerable gain but fumbled the ball at the end of the play. The Bulldogs recovered. The Wolves got the ball right back after Waverly quarterback Ben Meehan threw an interception. That set up another touchdown run by Reese, increasing Lebo’s lead to 42-20.
The offensive action picked up in the second quarter. It began with a Reese TD-run to the right side. Reese later took a punt 60 yards to the house for the game’s second score. Good blocking sealed the right edge on the return. Lebo failed to convert the two-point conversion.
A poor throwing decision by the Wolves resulted in a pick-six and Waverly’s first points of the game, pulling the Bulldogs to within eight at 14-6.
But Reese again found the end zone, taking the ball 29 yards for the score.
On the ensuing kickoff, Waverly muffed the kick. Lebo recovered at the Bulldog 25-yard line and used it for another scoring opportunity. Waverly threatened late in the quarter, but Lebo’s pass defense tightened up, and the half ended without a Bulldogs score.
The first quarter was scoreless. It appeared the game might be a defensive battle until the second-quarter scoring fest.
